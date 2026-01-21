IMI appoints Mona Elsaka as chief brand, marketing and communications officer

IMI has announced the appointment of Mona Elsaka as chief brand, marketing and communications officer.

During an award-winning career, Ms Elsaka has held senior leadership positions at some of the world’s most recognised companies, including PepsiCo and Mastercard. Before that, she worked in the humanitarian sector with the UN.

She led PepsiCo’s premier partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, an award-winning platform that showcased innovation, sustainability and culture. In her role with Mastercard’s global sponsorships and partnerships team, she oversaw some of the world’s most famous properties, including the Uefa Champions League, Formula One and the Cannes Film Festival.

“I am honoured to join IMI as chief brand, marketing and communications officer, a group known for its commitment to impactful, credible storytelling," Ms Elsaka said. "I look forward to working with our talented team and partners to further strengthen IMI and its portfolio of brands, including IMI Ventures, RedBird IMI and its strategic investment in MARI, to create lasting impact and drive strategic leadership across the media, sports and entertainment ecosystem.”

In her role at IMI, which also owns The National, she will oversee brand, marketing, communications and creative functions across the group.