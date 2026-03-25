Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed has offered condolences the after passing of Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed has offered condolences the after passing of Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed has offered condolences the after passing of Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed has offered condolences the after passing of Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

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UAE

Sheikh Theyab pays respects to UAE Armed Forces contractor killed in Iranian attack on Bahrain

Attack also injured five Ministry of Defence personnel

The National

March 25, 2026

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Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has paid his respects to Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces who was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain.

Mr Aznibla, a Moroccan citizen, died on routine duty in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Media Office on Thursday evening reported.

Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, and extended deepest sympathies and condolences to Mr Aznibla's family. Sheikh Theyab called for “the martyr to be enveloped in boundless mercy, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace”.

The fatal attack, reported by the ministry on Tuesday, also injured five Ministry of Defence personnel.

Updated: March 25, 2026, 6:36 PM

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