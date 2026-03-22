Dubai plans to make historic Al Ras cool and pedestrian friendly

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday awarded the contract for the first phase of a project to turn Dubai into a walking city.

Under the plan, the neighbourhood of historic Al Ras on the shores of Dubai Creek will be transformed with 12km of paths, 5km of cycle tracks, and the rejuvenation of 10 artist spaces with the participation of Emirati and local artists in co-ordination with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

It is part of the Dubai Walk initiative 2024 intended to transform the emirate into a "year-round pedestrian-friendly city”.

The plan also includes widening footpaths, more shading, extra seats, additional greenery and shading, misting systems to relieve heat and the provision of recreational and fitness equipment while preserving the district's historic character.

It would also improve links between Al Ras and other areas by ensuring better access to heritage landmarks such as Al Ahmadiya School, Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House, Al Ras Public Library, Al Fahidi Fort and Al Shindagha Historic District and include integration with 11 metro, public bus and marine transport stations, the RTA said. A time frame for the works or cost was not disclosed.

More greenery, shading and misting systems to help mitigate heat are part of the plans. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority Info

It is part of Dubai's efforts to boost quality of life and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles move towards becoming a 20-minute city. This would help residents to access more than 80 per cent of essential services within that time without having to use a private car.

“The pedestrian master plan plays a key role in strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness in walkway infrastructure and soft mobility,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors at the RTA. "It also advances a key objective of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 – the 20-minute city,” he said.

Extra seats will also be provided. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority Info

“The plan supports Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and contributes to enhancing community well-being by transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city, elevating pedestrian safety standards and strengthening connectivity between various districts and the existing walkway network,” said Mr Al Tayer.

According to the RTA, the overall master plan includes the development and enhancement of more than 6,000km of walkable paths. The first phase is scheduled between 2025 and 2027, with subsequent phases to be delivered from 2027 through to 2040.

Dubai Walk aims to reinforce the distinctive identity of urban areas. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority Info

The wider plan also provides for the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses. These include a pedestrian bridge on Al Ittihad Street linking Al Nahda and Al Mamzar, a bridge on Tripoli Street connecting Al Warqa’a and Mirdif, a bridge on Al Khawaneej Street linking Mushrif and Al Khawaneej and a bridge on Dubai–Al Ain Road connecting Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubailand.