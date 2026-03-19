Meningitis alert following UK deaths in young people

An outbreak of meningitis in the UK has triggered a call from doctors in the UAE for parents to look out for telltale signs of the highly contagious disease.

Local risk remains low, with fewer people travelling through the Emirates owing to the war in Iran. But medics said parents should understand the signs and symptoms of potentially deadly infections.

Emergency vaccinations have been issued in south-eastern England following an outbreak in a nightclub among university students. Two people have died in the Kent outbreak so far, a 21-year-old student and a younger female pupil, with a further 20 suspected cases.

Dr Niyas Khalid, a specialist of internal medicine at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, called for parents to ensure they know the symptoms. He said that, while there is "nothing to be alarmed about", improved awareness about the illness is important.

“The current UK event appears to be a localised outbreak of invasive meningococcal disease [a type of bacterial meningitis], particularly MenB, centred in Canterbury or Kent, rather than evidence of a broad, uncontrolled national epidemic," he said.

Public health alert

Public health authorities in Northern Ireland issued similar guidance, following a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis in a child of secondary school age.

“UK public health authorities have responded with contact tracing, antibiotic prophylaxis, and targeted vaccination, which is exactly what one would expect in a serious but geographically concentrated meningococcal cluster," Dr Khalid said.

“That said, meningococcal disease is clinically important because it can deteriorate very rapidly, especially in children, adolescents, and young adults living in close-contact settings. So the message is to have a heightened vigilance and early recognition of symptoms.”

Access to meningococcal vaccinations in the UAE is strong and there are initiatives in place such as routine immunisation, school programmes and travel regulations.

Under the National Immunisation Programme, the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) is included as part of routine preventive care, with scheduled doses at 12 months, followed by booster doses during school years, typically age 10 to 11 and again at age 16 to 18.

Vaccines under the national programme are widely available through public healthcare systems and provided free of charge in government centres, while also being readily accessible in the private sector. The integration with school health systems ensures high institutional compliance and structured delivery.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

A fever or high temperature above 37.5°C

Sickness or nausea

Headache

Blotchy rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (this will not always develop)

Stiff neck

Sensitivity to bright lights

Drowsiness

Seizures or fits

Meningitis in the UAE is relatively uncommon, particularly severe bacterial forms such as meningococcal disease.

Declining regional rates

Regional data suggests a low and overall declining incidence, largely reflecting the impact of robust national immunisation programmes.

But vaccine confidence is waning elsewhere in the world, with rising hesitancy exposing young people to the dangerous affects of contracting meningitis.

In the UAE, the meningococcal vaccination is mandatory for people undertaking Hajj and Umrah, and is typically required to be administered at least 10 days before travel.

Groups who should have the vaccine include adolescents and young adults, particularly those in shared or close-contact environments such as schools, universities and dormitories, and people with weakened immune systems. Travellers, particularly those attending large gatherings or visiting higher-risk regions, are also at greater risk of infection.