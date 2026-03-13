President Sheikh Mohamed receives Ethiopian leader

President Sheikh Mohamed received Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday.

They spoke about developments in the Middle East amid escalating military action, and the serious implications for regional and international security and stability, state news agency Wam reported .

Mr Abiy arrived in Abu Dhabi for a working visit on Thursday. He condemned the Iranian attacks that continue on the UAE and other countries in the region, adding they constitute a breach of state sovereignty and international law.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also offered his nation's solidarity with the UAE in the face of the attacks.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Abiy also discussed bilateral co-operation, particularly in the economic, trade, and development sectors.

The President conveyed his condolences to Ethiopia over deaths caused by flooding and landslides that hit the African nation recently.