Dubai issues law to boost building safety with fines of up to Dh2 million

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday unveiled a law aimed at improving building safety across the emirate, with fines of up to Dh2 million ($544,580) for those who flout the rules.

The legislation requires regular maintenance checks and tightens the rules for obtaining safety certificates, in an effort to reduce accidents and protect occupants and property.

Dubai Municipality will oversee the law by carrying out routine inspections, investigating incidents and operating a unified database to monitor building safety checks.

The law applies to all buildings in Dubai, including those built before the law was issued and those in private developments and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.

How will the law work?

The law will require that a Quality and Safety Certificate is issued only after a licensed engineering office or company has conducted a comprehensive inspection and assessment of a building's structural and technical condition.

Building owners, including owners of individual units, must obtain this certificate after construction is completed and ensure that any defects identified during inspections are corrected.

Owners must hire a licensed engineering office to assess the building and prepare a technical report for the Quality and Safety Certificate, carry out periodic maintenance for buildings that are less than 20 years old, and fix any defects that threaten structural safety, lives, property or surrounding buildings.

They must allow inspections by the authorities, enable repair works, and continue maintenance after obtaining the certificate.

The law also defines the responsibilities of building management and engineering offices, and sets rules for inspections to ensure the building meets certification requirements.

The Quality and Safety Certificate is valid for 10 years for buildings less than 40 years old from the date of the completion certificate, and five years for buildings that are 40 years or older.

If a building is approved for demolition, tenants who vacate under existing law have priority to return to the building after reconstruction or maintenance and repairs are completed, at the rent agreed in their original lease, unless otherwise agreed by both parties.

What are the penalties?

Individuals or companies who breach the law can face fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million, with fines doubled for repeat offences within two years, up to Dh2 million.

Authorities can also suspend building permits, stop any transactions or approvals related to the building with government or private entities, including the Dubai Land Department, and halt lease certifications for units in the building until the breaches are corrected.

Imposing fines or administrative measures does not prevent the offender from being held accountable under civil or criminal law, and engineering offices or contractors remain responsible for fulfilling their legal obligations.

Anyone subject to a decision, action or measure under the law can submit a written appeal to Dubai Municipality’s director general or the relevant authority within 30 days of being notified.

A committee will resolve the appeal within 30 days and its decision is final.

The law allows authorities to seek help from government bodies, including the police, which must assist promptly.

Building owners, contractors and engineering offices must comply within one year of the law’s effective date. The law will be published in the Official Gazette and will take effect 60 days after publication.