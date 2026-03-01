UAE denies that academic year has been cancelled

No final exams have been cancelled in the UAE, the Education Ministry confirmed on Sunday, denying reports of their cancellation for the rest of the academic year.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said pupils, parents and the public must rely solely on its official channels for accurate and not fake updates.

UAE residents were urged not to “circulate rumours or unverified news, to obtain information only from official sources, and to report any security observations through the SSD service”, the State Security Department said.

It follows an announcement on Saturday that UAE schools are to switch to remote working from Monday until Wednesday. This applies to pupils, educational staff and administrative personnel in all public and private schools and universities across the country.

Wave of attacks

The measures were put in place after hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted over the UAE on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, a woman and her child were injured in Abu Dhabi, while two were injured by falling debris in Dubai.

The Ministry of Defence announced late on Saturday that the UAE had intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones launched by Iran. The ministry said in a post on X that "137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected and launched towards the country, with 132 of them destroyed, while five fell into the sea”.

It added: "Additionally, 209 Iranian drones were detected, 195 of which were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country's territories and waters, causing some collateral damage."

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the security situation in the country is under control and developments are being monitored around the clock. It also urged the public to stay away from sites where shrapnel or suspicious objects have fallen and to refrain from approaching or photographing them.

On Saturday morning, the US attacked Iran by air and sea with American President Donald Trump promising to destroy the Iranian missile industry. Israel had earlier launched strikes against Tehran and other major cities. Iran is said to be preparing a "crushing” retaliation.

The UAE Ministry of Interior remains at “the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures” after Mr Trump declared war on Iran.