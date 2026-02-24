President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral co-operation with Brazilian President

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral co-operation and strategic partnerships with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The meeting took place as part of Mr da Silva's working visit to the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership between the two nations.

The two leaders exchanged views on "regional and international developments of mutual concern, and their joint efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and globally".