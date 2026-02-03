Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Estonia and Spain's Prime Minister at Dubai summit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with Estonia's President and Spain's Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The meetings took part at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohammed and Alan Karis, President of Estonia, discussed bilateral relations and "exploring avenues to strengthen co-operation across diverse fields".

The Ruler of Dubai spoke of the UAE’s commitment to expanding co-operation with its partners around the world, particularly in the areas of innovation and digital transformation.

Sheikh Mohammed's discussions with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez touched on bilateral relations and "ways to enhance co-operation across government, economic, technology, and investment sectors".

Sheikh Mohammed also met with Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC). They discussed "avenues for co-ordinated Gulf action and the strengthening of integration across economic, development, and government sectors, in line with the visions and directives of GCC leaders".

Sheikh Mohammed also presented Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism and Culture of The Gambia, with the Best Minister Award at Tuesday's summit.

“The Best Minister Award is more than an individual honour, it is a celebration of government efficiency, and an acknowledgement of the positive role embodied by the world’s best minister," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"It is also a recognition of the exceptional value of government leaders striving to advance sectors of public service and enhance quality of life through innovation, sustainable development, and diligent efforts.”