Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits day one of Gulfood

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited global food exhibition Gulfood on Monday.

Gulfood 2026 runs until 30 January across more than 280,000 square metres at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of over 8,500 exhibitors from about 195 countries.

The 31st edition of the event features more than 1.5 million products across all segments of the global food industry.

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai − with Gulfood 2026 the first event to be held at the newly expanded venue.

He said the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade and industry, and as an international platform convening markets, producers and innovators, Dubai Government Media Office reported.

The future of the food sector depends on the ability to innovate, adopt advanced technologies and enhance market efficiency, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that Dubai will continue to serve as a global meeting point for integrated efforts and the development of solutions across strategic sectors.