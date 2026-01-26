President Sheikh Mohamed attends military cadet graduation ceremony in Al Ain

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday attended the graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of officer cadets and the first batch of university officer cadets at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their military careers as they prepare to serve the country, state news agency Wam reported. He also praised their future role in upholding the country’s humanitarian approach on both regional and international fronts.

He thanked the college’s command, faculty and staff, highlighting the important role played by military colleges in equipping the armed forces.

Monday’s ceremony began with the national anthem and included a military parade, an address by the college commander and the honouring of top-performing graduates by the President.

The graduates then took the official oath and commemorative photographs were taken.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; and several other senior officials.