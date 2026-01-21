My Own Home: How Dubai family hit a hole in one with Victory Heights villa boasting lush golf course views

British mum Lucy Gibson lives in a five-bedroom villa in Victory Heights, Dubai, bought 13 years ago.

It regularly features in photoshoots for her swimwear brand Sand Dollar Dubai and homeware company Heart Cottage Lane.

Ms Gibson, 46, lives with entrepreneur husband Tony, daughters Connie, 14, and Betsie, 13, and Yorkshire terriers Minnie, Heidi and Teddy. She showed The National around.

Please tell us about the villa

Our home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, which was one of the things that immediately appealed to us.

It’s a house with five bathrooms, set on the largest plot in the community. Being an end home gives a great deal of privacy, with an absolute gem of a neighbour one side and wide-open views across the golf course on the other.

The garden is generous and practical, centred around a large kidney-shaped swimming pool. We have three garages, one of which includes an EV charging point.

What I appreciate most is how well the house works for everyday life. It’s comfortable rather than formal, and gives us room to slow down and spend time together.

We’re right by the halfway house on the course, so it’s easy to step out for a coffee or a quick bite and enjoy the open surroundings.

Why did you decide to buy here?

We were already living in Victory Heights, so we knew the community suited us well.

When this property became available, it wasn’t initially the house type we had been looking for, but the plot size is unusually generous for the area. That sense of space and privacy was something we knew would be difficult to find again.

The price did make us pause and think carefully.

What ultimately guided the decision was the uniqueness of the plot rather than the house alone. It was a rare opportunity within a community we already loved and one that would work well for our family long term.

How much did it cost?

Dh11.6 million ($3.1 million). While in hindsight we secured a good deal, it didn’t feel that way when we were making the decision.

A couple of weeks earlier we viewed another property with a slightly smaller plot, for almost half the price. When the developer accepted another offer, it left us feeling hesitant about committing at this level.

One thing that mattered more than anything was immediate environment. Before anything was finalised, I knocked on the neighbour’s door to introduce myself. She had me straight in for a cuppa in her pyjamas … in many ways, that sealed the deal.

What drew you to this property?

My husband has always had his finger on the pulse when it comes to property, so we were aware when opportunities arose. Demand is high and supply is very limited, particularly when it comes to homes that offer genuine space.

What ultimately drew us was the combination of plot size, privacy and open views – it’s rare to find all three together.

The villa is beside Els Club Dubai golf course and close to Sports City. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why this neighbourhood?

At the time, around 20 years ago, the area was considered quite far out. What was once seen as remote is now a prime location, and one that still feels calm and considered.

Being set around one of the world’s most respected courses, the Ernie Els Golf Club adds to the appeal, not just visually but in terms of how the area is cared for and managed.

One of the real strengths is how well-connected and self-contained the community is. Our children are at school just a 10-minute drive away.

Within Victory Heights, the clubhouse is a genuine hub. It has a gym, hairdresser, beauty salon and several good food options. Motor City is on our doorstep. It’s home to Waitrose, as well as pharmacies, GPs and hospitals.

What improvements have you made?

When we bought the house, it had clearly been used as a rental for most of its life. The garden was almost entirely covered in stone, with very little grass apart from a small rectangle around the pool. That became our starting point.

We gradually reworked almost everything. The kitchen was completely redesigned. We knocked through walls to make it more open and sociable. All the windows have been replaced, every bathroom redone and all flooring changed to cream marble.

The main bedroom was fully reconfigured so it flows properly, with a large dressing room and new bathroom. It was important the home felt warm and lived-in rather than overly modern.

We’ve also adapted the house to suit future plans. What is technically a maid’s room will one day become a horse tack room and we have a separate driver’s room outside with its own entrance, in which my helper lives.

The house reflects how we actually live rather than how it was originally designed.

How have you personalised your property?

Decoration has been a key part, but always with comfort and longevity in mind. The aim was never to impress, but to make the house feel welcoming and familiar.

There’s a strong emphasis on an English, home-from-home feel, with calm tones, classic finishes and pieces that work together quietly rather than competing. Personal photographs are displayed rather than hidden away.

The decoration has evolved over time. That gradual approach is what gives the house its character – it reflects our family, our routines and the life that happens inside it.

What financial advantage is there to owning versus renting?

Owning made far more sense. We bought the property outright, which felt like a big decision then, but one that has paid off over time. Not having a mortgage or rent to factor in gives a sense of stability and flexibility.

Owning also allows you to improve and personalise a home properly.

Do you plan to stay here?

I’ve no plans to leave … to sell, rent or go anywhere. Dubai has been home for me forever and it’s very hard to imagine living anywhere else. The house was never bought with an exit strategy in mind.