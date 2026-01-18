UAE sends more than 100 delegates to Davos

The UAE is participating in the World Economic Forum, taking place in Davos, Switzerland, with a delegation led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The delegation comprises more than 100 ministers, senior government officials and leaders of major private companies, for the forum that takes place from January 19 to 23.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: “The UAE’s participation in the World Economic Forum Davos 2026 reflects its vision to reinforce the UAE’s active presence and constructive contribution across international forums, strengthen international co-operation, and deepen effective regional and global partnerships. This engagement supports the achievement of national development objectives, and contributes to international efforts to address shared challenges and advance comprehensive and sustainable development.”

Key gathering

The theme of this year's meeting is “A Spirit of Dialogue”.

The Davos meeting is viewed as setting the global economic tone for the rest of the year, drawing government leaders, elected representatives, corporate executives, international bureaucrats, academics and entrepreneurs.

WEF organisers say a record 400 political leaders, including 65 heads of state and government, will be taking part in the annual meeting.

US President Donald Trump will be joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff. Mr Trump is expected to speak on January 21.

National effort

The UAE Pavilion at Davos will reflect the diversity and strength of the national economy across sectors such as energy, trade, finance, industry, technology and the digital economy.

Its programme highlights the UAE’s role in advancing energy transition, sustainability and climate finance while safeguarding economic growth and energy security.

It will host a series of sessions, meetings and media engagements featuring senior government officials, business leaders and international experts.