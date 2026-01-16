Abu Dhabi Police apprehend motorist for livestreaming from dashboard as he drove

Police in Abu Dhabi have apprehended a motorist for carrying out a live broadcast while driving.

The driver behaved in a way that posed a danger to other motorists, authorities said on social media.

“Abu Dhabi Police, in co-operation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, apprehended a reckless driver who conducted a live broadcast on one of the social media platforms while driving his vehicle, in a behaviour that poses a danger to his safety and the safety of road users,” police said in a post on social media.

Police renewed their call for adhering to safe driving while emphasising that the road is not a place for showing off or interacting with social media.

“The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols confirmed that this behaviour constitutes a serious violation of traffic laws, due to the recklessness and distraction it involves, stressing that it will not tolerate any behaviour that endangers lives, and calling on drivers to adhere to traffic rules and not to engage with social media while driving,” they said.