Recruitment office in Ajman shut down over domestic worker offences

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Wednesday announced a domestic worker recruitment office in Ajman has been shut down.

The decision came after customer complaints but the ministry did not specify the offences committed by the Oud Al Reem office.

“The relevant local authorities have been notified of the licence revocation order to complete the necessary procedures,” the ministry said.

“The office owners should settle the status of domestic workers under their sponsorship and settle all fines resulting from the violations. The office violated the rules outlined in the domestic workers law."

Zero tolerance

The ministry issued 107 fines for 37 offices in the first half of this year. The authorities have pledged a zero-tolerance approach to rogue recruiters, warning repeat offenders face severe penalties, including losing their operating licences.

The ministry said it would continue monitoring the practices of recruitment offices to ensure they abide by employment laws and protect the rights of those hiring domestic workers, such as nannies, maids, cooks and gardeners.

The ministry urged people to report any breach by calling 600590000.

People willing to recruit domestic workers were told to deal with accredited and licensed offices listed on the ministry’s website.

“This is crucial to avoid legal accountability from dealing with unlicensed offices and employing violators,” the ministry added. “Beside legal accountability, there are potential health and security risks from using unlicensed domestic workers.”

What is the law?

In 2022, a domestic labour law boosting workers' rights and clamping down on rogue recruiters and employers came into effect. The updated legislation strengthened regulations safeguarding thousands of employees across the Emirates.

The directives expanded the number of offences, which are punishable by fines and/or prison for breaches of working conditions and rules. Punishment includes fines of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 (($5,450 and $27,230) and up to six months in prison for anyone who provides false information or fake documents to employ domestic helpers.

People who hire unlicensed workers, recruit staff but do not provide a job, or use permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued, will be fined a minimum of Dh50,000 and a maximum of Dh200,000.

The same penalty applies to those who close recruitment agency operations without settling wages owed to domestic workers.

Fines of between Dh200,000 and Dh1 million and prison for up to one year can be imposed for attempting to employ a worker – on a full-time or temporary basis – without a permit and misusing login credentials for the ministry's online portal.

NBA Finals results Game 1: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114

Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103

Game 3: Cavaliers 102, Warriors 110

Game 4: In Cleveland, Sunday (Monday morning UAE)

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20EduPloyment%3Cbr%3EDate%20started%3A%20March%202020%3Cbr%3ECo-Founders%3A%20Mazen%20Omair%20and%20Rana%20Batterjee%3Cbr%3EBase%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Recruitment%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2030%20employees%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20Pre-Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Angel%20investors%20(investment%20amount%20undisclosed)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Masters%20of%20the%20Air %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cary%20Joji%20Fukunaga%2C%20Dee%20Rees%2C%20Anna%20Boden%2C%20Ryan%20Fleck%2C%20Tim%20Van%20Patten%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Callum%20Turner%2C%20Anthony%20Boyle%2C%20Barry%20Keoghan%2C%20Sawyer%20Spielberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5