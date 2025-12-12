Abu Dhabi and Dubai set for wet weekend, with more heavy rain to come

Rain is expected across the UAE this weekend, with more wet weather forecast for early next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there will be scattered showers and cloudy skies in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday. In its updated five-day weather bulletin on Friday, the weather bureau said there was also a chance of heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Sunday.

The NCM predicts the spell of wet weather will stretch into Monday and Tuesday, with coastal and northern areas most likely to be affected.

Its online weather map shows more heavy rain is to come for Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday.

The Windy online weather map indicates rain is most probable on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi, while Dubai could experience wet weather on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Rain in the UAE – in pictures

Rain fell unexpectedly in Dubai on Tuesday after months of dry conditions. More is forecast for Wednesday. Photos: Antonie Robertson / The National Cars struggle to make their way through rising waters in the World Trade Centre area. Rain quickly waterlogged the roads around Dubai's World Trade Centre. Office workers take cover, with not a raincoat in sight. People sought shelter in a country where umbrellas and raincoats are almost unheard of. Although rain is common in the Northern Emirates and on the east coast, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are dry for much of the year. Around this time of year, the faithful attend mosques to pray for rain, which helps the country's food production industry. Stepping lightly through a puddle on Tuesday afternoon.

The wintry weather will bring a drop in temperatures, which are expected to hover around the mid-20s this weekend.

The UAE receives an average of 8.7mm of rain in the month of December, NCM climate statistics show. The average daily temperature in the final month of the year – when temperatures during the day and at night are combined – is 20.3°C.

