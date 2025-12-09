Ireland can act as bridge between UAE and EU, Irish minister says

Ireland can act as a bridge between the UAE and European Union, an Irish minister has said.

Darragh O'Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Transport and Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, said Ireland was keen to listen to how the UAE views the EU, particularly from a trade and investment perspective.

With Ireland assuming the presidency of the Council of the EU in July and talks continuing between the UAE and the bloc over a free trade deal, Mr O’Brien said this perspective was something Ireland could bring to the table for discussion.

“I see Ireland very much as a bridge for the UAE into the European Union,” Mr O’Brien told The National in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“We're very interested to receive feedback and input from the UAE in relation to how they view the EU from a trade perspective. So, Ireland [as] an investment bridge into Europe now that Britain has left the EU, but also as a partner – two countries who have a long-standing relationship of 50 years.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Mr O’Brien reflected on this long-standing relationship, how he wanted to work with the country in areas such as renewable energy, and the outcome of the Cop30 climate talks in Brazil last month. But first, he turned to trade.

Darragh O’Brien said ties between Ireland and the UAE are warm and historic. Ryan Lim for The National

A major part of his visit, with two other Irish ministers, is the first meeting of the Ireland–UAE “joint economic commission”. Signed in April, it is one of only four Ireland has agreed to, and it aims to drive growth in areas such as trade and investment, energy, food security and healthcare technology.

One area of focus is energy – particularly renewables. About 40 per cent of electricity in 2024 in Ireland was generated by renewables, with a target of 80 per cent by 2030. Offshore wind energy is a central part of this and Ireland has a target of 37GW by 2050.

Ireland has also just reviewed its €275.4 billion national development plan, and energy is a crucial part of this. Mr O'Brien said there were “opportunities with the investment arm here in the UAE”, pointing to how the UAE has invested in the renewable sector in the UK.

“There are real opportunities to partner with them on the finance side,” he said, adding the relationship goes both ways when it comes to investment. “We'll have announcements this week from Irish firms of significant further investments here in the UAE.”

Further areas of co-operation could focus on Ireland’s plans for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage terminal, which remains a crucial energy source amid the rise in renewables.

“There is a lot of expertise here in relation to that and I think that's something that we can actually work on very closely together … and then … looking at the actual importation of LNG as well.”

Mr O'Brien said the talks at Cop30 in Brazil were tough. Pablo Porciuncula / AFP

Turning to climate and the environment, Mr O’Brien had just returned from the Cop30 climate talks in Brazil. The summit took place amid a challenging geopolitical environment, with the US skipping the talks, but did end in a deal that would boost finance for poorer nations.

While any direct mention of fossil fuels – which scientists say are driving climate change – was removed, the deal did acknowledge the UAE Consensus, the historic agreement to transition away from fossil fuels made at Cop28 in Dubai.

“They were tough negotiations, to be frank,” he said, though he praised the parties for reaching a deal. “What concerns me is that we're looking at a situation right now where we're projecting global warming to be … way above 1.5°C, and there is a realisation … we're not making the progress that we need.

“We see climate change in Ireland … I've had, in my own constituency, houses fall into the sea. We've seen extreme wet-weather events that used to be unprecedented but now are not unprecedented.”

After Cop30 ended, there was much talk about whether the event needs to be reformed. Mr O’Brien said it was a complex issue but that having an annual meeting was positive – particularly to hear from voices such as the small island states. One area of frustration, he noted, was that negotiating texts can arrive the day before the summit is due to conclude.

“That's not good and does not leave much time for movement. So those are the type of more administrative and procedural things that I think can be improved on.”

Relations between Ireland and the UAE, meanwhile, are stronger than ever. Bilateral trade has now surged to about €8bn. Next week there will also be a major investment conference – Investopia Global, featuring Abdulla bin Touq, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism – staged in the Irish capital, Dublin. Investopia was first established by the UAE in 2021. “There'll be some significant agreements signed at that conference.”

Connectivity also continues to rise, with Emirates, for example, adding a third daily direct flight between Dubai and Dublin from October.

“The connectivity between the two regions is excellent now – and not only direct but also as a bridge. I mentioned that bridge into Europe for the UAE but also into the US,” said Mr O’Brien. “It's an obvious staging post and it is being used for that. I think that connectivity is absolutely critical because it makes it easier to work together [and] to do business together when we can meet together.”

Aside from trade, more than 14,000 Irish citizens call the UAE home – the highest number in history, and the countries' relationship stretches back decades.

“We're quite similar as countries, albeit the weather's different,” said Mr O’Brien. “We live beside big neighbours but we punch way above our weight – both in economic and diplomatic terms. Our relations are very strong, they're warm and they need to be furthered.”

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Results %3Cp%3EStage%204%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Juan%20Sebastian%20Molano%20(COL)%20Team%20UAE%20Emirates%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2050min%2001sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Olav%20Kooij%20(NED)%20Jumbo-Visma%20%E2%80%93%20ST%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sam%20Welsford%20(AUS)%20Team%20DSM)%20%E2%80%93%20ST%0D%3Cbr%3EGeneral%20Classification%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%207%E2%80%B3%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20%E2%80%93%2011%E2%80%B3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK’s AI plan AI ambassadors such as MIT economist Simon Johnson, Monzo cofounder Tom Blomfield and Google DeepMind’s Raia Hadsell

£10bn AI growth zone in South Wales to create 5,000 jobs

£100m of government support for startups building AI hardware products

£250m to train new AI models

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Persuasion %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarrie%20Cracknell%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDakota%20Johnson%2C%20Cosmo%20Jarvis%2C%20Richard%20E%20Grant%2C%20Henry%20Golding%20and%20Nikki%20Amuka-Bird%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

RESULT Uruguay 3 Russia 0

Uruguay: Suárez (10'), Cheryshev (23' og), Cavani (90')

Russia: Smolnikov (Red card: 36') Man of the match: Diego Godin (Uruguay)

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

Timeline 1947

Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line 1962

250 GTO is unveiled 1969

Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company 1972

The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens 1976

First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made 1987

F40 launched 1988

Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent 2002

The Enzo model is announced 2010

Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi 2011

First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled 2013

LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives 2014

Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company 2015

Ferrari launches on Wall Street 2017

812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Brief scores: Scotland 371-5, 50 overs (C MacLeod 140 no, K Coetzer 58, G Munsey 55) England 365 all out, 48.5 overs (J Bairstow 105, A Hales 52; M Watt 3-55) Result: Scotland won by six runs

RESULTS FOR STAGE 4 Stage 4 Dubai to Hatta, 197 km, Road race. Overall leader Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners: 1. Caleb Ewan AUS (Lotto - Soudal) 2. Matteo Moschetti ITA (Trek - Segafredo) 3. Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma)

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Results 4pm: Maiden; Dh165,000 (Dirt); 1,400m

Winner: Solar Shower; William Lee (jockey); Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 4.35pm: Handicap; Dh165,000 (D); 2,000m

Winner: Thaaqib; Antonio Fresu; Erwan Charpy. 5.10pm: Maiden; Dh165,000 (Turf); 1,800m

Winner: Bila Shak; Adrie de Vries; Fawzi Nass 5.45pm: Handicap; Dh175,000 (D); 1,200m

Winner: Beachcomber Bay; Richard Mullen; Satish Seemar 6.20pm: Handicap;​​​​​​​ Dh205,000 (T); 1,800m

Winner: Muzdawaj; Jim Crowley;​​​​​​​ Musabah Al Muhairi 6.55pm: Handicap;​​​​​​​ Dh185,000 (D); 1,600m

Winner: Mazeed; Tadhg O’Shea;​​​​​​​ Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Handicap; Dh205,000 (T); 1,200m

Winner: Riflescope; Tadhg O’Shea;​​​​​​​ Satish Seemar.

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years