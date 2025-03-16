'That 12,500 Irish people call the UAE home really speaks to the strength of this relationship,' Alison Milton, Irish ambassador to the UAE, told The National. Antonie Robertson / The National
Irish envoy hails flourishing ties with UAE ahead of St Patrick's Day celebrations

Amid record bilateral trade figures, Alison Milton is working to put region into hearts and minds of Irish policymakers

John Dennehy
March 16, 2025