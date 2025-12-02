Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to attend Gulf Co-operation Council Summit in Bahrain

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will lead a high-level Emirati delegation at the 46th Gulf Co-operation Council Summit in Bahrain on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mansour will attend the key meeting – which brings together the GCC bloc members of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and this year's hosts Bahrain – on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

His delegation comprises a number of ministers and senior officials, state news agency Wam reported.

The GCC serves as a platform to bolster ties between its members, and promote dialogue and joint action across the region to support economic and societal progress, and address pressing regional issues.

Sheikh Mansour also represented the Emirates at last year's summit, held in Kuwait City.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to deliver crucial aid to civilians took centre stage 12 months ago and are expected to lead the agenda once more in Bahrain.