Commemoration Day: President Sheikh Mohamed honours 'immense sacrifice' of soldiers who died in line of duty

President Sheikh Mohamed said the dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of the armed forces would always be remembered by UAE citizens.

On Commemoration Day on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the soldiers who have defended the country and prayed for 'eternal peace' for those who lost their lives to protect the UAE. He thanked their families for an invaluable sacrifice and pledged the leadership’s continued support to the men and women who protected the UAE.

The UAE observes Commemoration Day on November 30 to recognise the bravery of the armed forces who died in the line of duty.

“On Commemoration Day, we remember those who gave their lives for the UAE with courage and pride. In recognising the immense sacrifices of our heroes and their families, we affirm our deep-rooted belief that dedication and service continue to safeguard our beloved nation,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Together, our efforts to uphold the progress and prosperity of the UAE stand as an enduring tribute to our heroes, and we pray for them to rest in eternal peace.”

Honouring fallen heroes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said UAE citizens were humbled by the sacrifice of military personnel, drew courage from their valour and the example they set.

“On Martyrs' Day, we stand in reverence for the sacrifices of those who offered their lives in redemption for the homeland,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

“We recall their immortal stance, we draw from their courage a strength and resolve that elevates the flag of the Emirates. May God have mercy on our righteous martyrs to them glory, and to the homeland honour, dignity, and pride.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the occasion served as a reminder to present and future generations of how UAE martyrs are enduring symbols of pride and honour.

Commemoration Day, or Martyrs Day, is held every year to pay respect to the dedication of the UAE’s military and to honour those who lost their lives in service of the country.

The late President Sheikh Khalifa introduced Commemoration Day in 2015. It was first held to remember Salem Suhail Khamis who died on November 30, 1971 fighting against Iranian troops on the island of Greater Tunb. He is recognised as the first Emirati killed in military service since the formation of the UAE in 1971.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence praised the military for their loyalty to the nation and igniting pride in the UAE.

“On Martyrs’ Day, we honour the men who stood true to their oath and gave everything to keep our flag flying high, united under a leadership defined by loyalty and generosity. Their noble memory lives on as a symbol of sacrifice, loyalty and devotion to the nation,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a message on X.

Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, also paid warm tribute to those who lost their lives protecting the nation.

He said UAE soldiers killed in action were "defending what is right, aiding those in need and supporting the oppressed".

Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, spoke of how Commemoration Day "reflects our pride in the values of loyalty, belonging, courage and bravery".

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.