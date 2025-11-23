UAE and Bahrain leaders oversee joint military drill

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain on Saturday oversaw a joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise.
The Rabdan-Shuwaiman exercise, which was held in Bahrain, aims to enhance readiness of military units, state news agency Wam reported.
Forces from both countries carried out co-ordinated training activities and different scenarios to bolster operational readiness and co-operation.
Sheikh Mohammed and King Hamad toured the training sites, where they greeted senior officers from both countries' armed forces.
“Both leaders expressed their appreciation to all participating units and formations, praising the skill and professionalism displayed throughout the exercise,” Wam said.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President.
