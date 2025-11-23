President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain oversee a joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
Held in Bahrain, the Rabdan-Shuwaiman exercise aims to enhance readiness of military units
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad with military personnel taking part in Rabdan-Shuwaiman
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad inspect military equipment during the exercise
Chinook transport helicopters fly past the Emirati and Bahraini flags
Troops carried out co-ordinated training activities and different scenarios to bolster operational readiness and co-operation
Sheikh Mohamed views proceedings
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence also attended
Military personnel make a presentation to guests observing the exercise
A formation of fighter jets flies past during the Rabdan-Shuwaiman exercise
Sheikh Mohamed with Lieut Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard of Bahrain, during the Rabdan-Shuwaiman joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise
UAE and Bahrain leaders oversee joint military drill

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad tour training sites and greet senior officers of both countries

The National

November 23, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain on Saturday oversaw a joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise.

The Rabdan-Shuwaiman exercise, which was held in Bahrain, aims to enhance readiness of military units, state news agency Wam reported.

Forces from both countries carried out co-ordinated training activities and different scenarios to bolster operational readiness and co-operation.

Sheikh Mohammed and King Hamad toured the training sites, where they greeted senior officers from both countries' armed forces.

“Both leaders expressed their appreciation to all participating units and formations, praising the skill and professionalism displayed throughout the exercise,” Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President.

Updated: November 23, 2025, 6:26 AM
