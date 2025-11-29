Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre hails successful satellite launch

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre on Saturday announced the “successful launch” of the PHI-1 satellite in California.

PHI-1 is the first modular satellite platform developed under the Payload Hosting Initiative with the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs.

The satellite lifted off on Friday on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking a major step forward in the UAE’s efforts to broaden participation in space science, research and technology, state news agency Wam reported.

It is carrying payloads from several space programmes, including the MBRSC and the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology. The mission strengthens the UAE’s international partnerships and reflects national efforts to support a more inclusive and globally connected space ecosystem, Wam reported.

“The successful launch of PHI-1 embodies the UAE’s vision of empowering nations, organisations and educational institutions by giving them opportunities to gain hands-on experience in testing their technology innovations in space,” said Amer Al Sayegh, assistant director general of the aerospace engineering sector at the MBRSC.

“This mission highlights the value of combining international co-operation with locally developed engineering capabilities at the MBRSC.”

He added that with the support of the UN agency, “we are creating pathways for researchers and engineers to take part in space missions that advance learning and create long-term scientific benefits. PHI-1 aims to further build an inclusive and collaborative space community that shares knowledge openly and works together to advance humanity.”

Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, said that the PHI-1 “shows how inclusive partnerships open space to more nations, reducing cost and risk, building skills and flight heritage, and accelerating innovation that serves people on Earth. We are proud to partner with the MBRSC, and we need projects like this to turn ambition into lasting capability.”

With an expected operational lifespan of one year, the spacecraft will enable partners to conduct in-orbit testing that strengthens the partners' capabilities in satellite engineering, data analysis and real-time mission operations.