President Sheikh Mohamed and Ministers attend AI session

President Sheikh Mohamed has attended an event held to explore the UAE's vision for the use of artificial intelligence.

The session, held at Qasr Al Bahr, explored the "profound global transformations driven by AI and its far-reaching impact across all aspects of life", state news agency Wam reported on Friday evening.

The discussions saw the reiteration of the UAE's commitment "to harnessing the power of AI for the benefit of individuals and communities, while strengthening the nation’s position as a leading global hub for the technology".

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, in delivering the opening remarks, spoke about "the UAE leadership’s vision for the future of artificial intelligence".

Also taking part in the sessions were Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence also attended the event.

