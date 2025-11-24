UAE ambassador to Iran presents credentials to President Masoud Pezeshkian

The UAE's ambassador to Iran, Khaled Belhoul, has presented his credentials to President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

Mr Belhoul conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Belhoul shared the wishes of the UAE's leaders and their wishes for the further development and prosperity of Iran.

"President Pezeshkian wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties," Wam added.

Mr Belhoul expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Iran, "underscoring his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors" to contribute to consolidating ties and co-operation between the countries.

