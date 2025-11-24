Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the central role of the UAE's parliamentary body in driving economic progress. Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid / X
News

UAE

'Be the voice of the citizen': Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens new term of Federal National Council

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai leads ceremony as parliamentary body reconvenes in Abu Dhabi

The National

November 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, urged the Federal National Council to serve as the “voice of the nation” as he opened the first session of its new term in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Prime Minister, stressed the central role of the UAE's parliamentary body in driving “economic progress”.

“Our renewed call to the council is to be the voice of the nation and the citizen, and to be the supporter and partner of the UAE's government team to advance our economic progress, social cohesion and the future of our next generations,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “We ask God to grant them success in serving the country and its people.

What is the FNC?

The Federal National Council serves as the consultative, parliamentary body of the Emirates. The 40-strong council is made up of 20 elected and 20 appointed members, drawn from all seven emirates, who advise the government on matters of national significance.

The latest term of the Federal National Council is inaugurated. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid / X
It can pass, amend and reject federal laws and discuss international treaties. It is also a forum for members to raise the concerns of Emiratis and act as their voice on a range of issues, from education and health care to transport infrastructure.

The body was established in 1971 – the year the UAE was formed – and its first session was held in February 1972. The council has had a number of milestone moments in the years since, such as the introduction of voting in 2006. Members serve on the council for four-year terms.

The 2019 elections proved hugely significant, as for the first time an equal number of male and female representatives were voted on to the council on the directives of the late President Sheikh Khalifa.

