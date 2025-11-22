UAE weather: Rain expected in parts of the country

Parts of the UAE could experience rain showers next week as temperatures across the country continue to fall.

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast a “probability of light rainfall” mainly in parts of Abu Dhabi emirate into the middle of the week.

In its five-day bulletin issued on Saturday, the centre also cautioned of humid evenings with a chance of more fog and mist, while winds are expected to remain light to moderate.

This comes as temperatures continue to decline following successive days during which the UAE was hit by severe fog.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach highs of 31ºC in coastal areas and on the islands, with lows of 16ºC.

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Saturday morning was 9.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6:45am.

The centre said a humid Saturday night and Sunday morning could bring more fog or mist formation over internal areas. A similar outlook is expected on Sunday.

“[It will be] partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times westward, with a probability of light rainfall during [the] night and Monday morning,” the centre said in its Sunday forecast.

“And hazy at times northward and eastward. [It will be] humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.” Mist is similar to fog but less dense.

Similar conditions are expected until at least midweek, the NCM said.

The UAE experienced heavy fog during the week, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi emirate.

Speed limits were reduced to 80kph, with the NCM issuing red alerts.

Fog can cause major disruption during the winter months, causing delays on the roads and affecting airline schedules.

