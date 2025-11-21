Sheikh Hamdan reviews progress of Dh1.3 billion road projects in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has reviewed the progress of construction projects affecting more than one million residents.

Sheikh Hamdan received updates on the Trade Centre roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street improvement projects in Dubai, which involve building seven bridges and three tunnels spanning 6,500 metres, at a cost of Dh1.3 billion.

The projects are expected to benefit more than one million residents and visitors and reduce travel time by 75 per cent, according to the Dubai Government Media Office.

“I reviewed the progress of the Trade Centre roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street improvement projects, an Dh1.3 billion investment featuring the construction of seven bridges and three tunnels,” said Sheikh Hamdan, on social media platform X.

“Serving seven key districts, the projects will enhance mobility for more than one million residents and visitors. I also approved the new architectural identity for Dubai’s road projects, and reviewed the Dubai Tunnels initiative, which will transform urban infrastructure into cultural and artistic landmarks.

“We remain committed to continuously investing in world-class infrastructure and integrated public transport to advance economic growth and enhance quality of life.”

