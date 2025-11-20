Sheikh Hamdan leads tributes to Emirati who encouraged generation to take up cycling

Tributes have been made to Osama Al Shafar, who was a major force behind cycling’s rise in the UAE.

Mr Al Shafar, who died on Wednesday, helped bring international cycling events to the country, encouraged participation and inspired countless people along the way.

In a distinguished career, the Emirati served from 2021 to 2025 as vice president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the Swiss-based governing body for international competitive cycling, and as president of the Asian Cycling Confederation from 2017 to 2025.

Mr Al Shafar also previously served as president of the UAE Cycling Federation, was a former member of the UAE’s Federal National Council and a businessman.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, extended his “deepest condolences and sincere sympathy” to Mr Al Shafar’s family.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also extended his sympathies to the family.

Members of the UAE cycling community paid further tribute to a man who they said did not seek the limelight but was a quiet and crucial force in the sport.

“I knew he was very instrumental as one of the leaders of the UAE Cycling Federation,” Andy Fordham, founder of Dubai Cycling Community, told The National on Thursday. “I saw how he nurtured young cyclists.”

Mr Fordham said Mr Al Shafar also helped raise the profile of UAE and Asian cycling.

“The fact a UAE team participates in the UCI World Tour speaks very much to what he has done,” said Mr Fordham.

Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, president of the Asian Cycling Confederation and UCI vice president, told The National that Mr Al Shafar’s “vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of cycling in Asia”.

“Under his guidance, we saw a remarkable rise in both the number and quality of races on the Asian calendar, creating greater opportunities for athletes and national federations throughout the continent,” said Mr Singh.

Osama Al Shafar launched the UAE Tour in 2019 when he was president of the UAE Cycling Federation. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Beyond his achievements, Osama was someone who was always willing to listen, to support and to help whenever needed. His sincerity, generosity and commitment to the cycling family set him apart. He will be deeply missed by the Asian and global cycling community and his legacy of progress, unity and service will continue to inspire us for many years to come.”

The growth of the sport in the UAE is a testament to Mr Al Shafar’s efforts. Tours in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2019 evolved into the UAE Tour, the only global tour in the Middle East that attracts the world’s best riders.

Tadej Pogacar, a UAE Team Emirates-XRG superstar, won this year’s Tour de France while Safiya Al Sayegh became the first Emirati woman cyclist to qualify for the Olympics.

But the growth extends to all people from all walks of life across the UAE. Events such as the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and the Dubai Ride underline this.

Abu Dhabi was also distinguished as a Bike City in 2021 by the UCI as a mark of the emirate’s commitment to its “Cycling for All” strategy. The city has a 109km cycling track known as “Abu Dhabi Loop”, while Dubai’s 86km Al Qudra track remains hugely popular.

Abu Dhabi held the 2022 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships and will also host both the 2028 UCI Road World Championships and the 2029 UCI Track World Championships.

“Cycling was historically a European sport and, when it came here, people questioned it but now you can see how it has grown,” said Mr Fordham.

“It is now a hugely popular sport, supported by the government who have built world-class facilities.”

It was Mr Al Shafar who helped to oversee this transformation.

“He always had a smile on his face and he was a cyclist himself,” said Mr Fordham, pointing to the fact there was an Al Shafar cycling team based in the UAE.

“He was a very influential and deeply respected. The UAE has lost a friend to cycling.”

Tributes were also made by the Federal National Council, David Lappartient, president of UCI, and the UAE Tour.

In a post on X, the UAE Tour said the UAE cycling family was mourning the loss of Mr Al Shafar who was a “pioneer, a leader and a driving force behind the sport’s rise in the region”.

“His legacy will continue to inspire riders and generations to come. May he rest in peace,” the post said.

