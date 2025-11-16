Technology and investment key to raising education standards 'for every child', Abu Dhabi event hears

Leaders in advanced technology and global philanthropy came together in Abu Dhabi to emphasise how artificial intelligence adoption and major investment in underserved communities can play a critical role in raising education standards "for every child in the world".

Major technology companies set out their vision to integrate AI in the classroom to prepare students for the workplace of tomorrow at the World Schools Summit on Saturday.

The conference – which concludes on Sunday – was also told how a multimillion dollar investment in schools in Africa would prove to a "great equaliser" in the drive for education equality.

Google said its aim was to reach 2.3 million youth, teachers and caregivers by 2028 in the Middle East and North Africa region, improve online safety, AI literacy and readiness.

As part of $25m funding since 2019, the company announced it was committing $5.5m to three non-profit organisations – Injaz Al Arab, Inco and Chance, to improve AI literacy, advanced skills and online safety for learners across the region and in the UAE.

Injaz Al Arab in collaboration with Google empowers youth across the MENA region with education initiatives in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Inco’s work covers about 140 countries aiming to advance equal access to economic opportunity by skilling the workforce and Chance empowers underprivileged children.

Microsoft said it planned to bring AI skills to 1 million people as part of $15.2bn investment in UAE by 2030.

The Children's Investment Fund Foundation that focuses on improving lives of children in Africa told of a $45.5m investment to keep children in school in Kenya and Nigeria.

Chance to transform education

Ben Gomes, Google’s chief technologist for learning and sustainability who helped develop the company’s search engine, spoke of the opportunity to transform education with AI.

“We want to really emphasise the role of the teacher and to support that magic that happens when a teacher and a student connect,” he said.

Mr Gomes urged teachers to connect with him with feedback highlighting systems that worked.

“I do think this is the moment where there is a tremendous challenge and opportunity, but the opportunity will be unlocked by folks like you through innovation,” he told the gathered policymakers, heads of schools and teachers.

“I think the major challenge is adoption, getting people to try things out. The longer term challenge is transformation and actually figuring out how to transform the education system.”

Patrick O’Steen, director K-12 partnerships and community at Microsoft Elevate, said the company aimed to bring essential AI skills to 1 million people across the UAE by 2030.

“Through new partnerships with leading educational institutions, non-profit organisations, and government entities, Microsoft will deliver essential training, and credentials to students, teachers, and government employees across the UAE,” he told the conference.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and G42, Microsoft is launching specialised AI courses, leadership development programmes and technical graduate skill tracks to build future ready workforce.”

He said this was part of Microsoft's $15.2 billion investment in the UAE and within its commitment to train 20 million people across the world with AI skills over the next two years.

The Microsoft Elevate initiative in the UAE aims to equip pupils, teachers and government employees with artificial intelligence skills through training,

Eunice Ogolo, director girl capital, Africa of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation Africa, said the $45.5 million investment would improve the learning of 350,000 children in schools in Kenya and Nigeria.

“Education is at the centre of transforming the lives of girls and young women, safeguarding them and raising their potential,” she said. “We do believe that education is a great equaliser in the force for good and education breaks the cycle of poverty.”

Celebrating collaboration

An annual gathering, the World Schools Summit is in its second year and is hosted by T4 Education, Aldar Education and the Emirates Foundation.

“We’re all here with the same purpose, we want to make sure that every single child in the world has a better standard of education – that is a very powerful motive that grounds us on a daily basis,” said Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education that connects teachers from about 100 countries.

Sahar Cooper, chief education officer of Aldar Education said while AI was breaking barriers and expanding access to learning, the future would not be shaped only by technology.

“AI can provide answers but it cannot inspire a student. It cannot celebrate curiosity or guide someone through failure,” she said.

“As millions of jobs transform under the force of AI, our responsibility as educators is to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit, nurture bold leaders and equip every learner to turn challenges into opportunities.”