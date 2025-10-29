UAE teachers to be trained in use of AI to prepare pupils for workplace of the future

The UAE on Wednesday set out plans to provide teachers with training in artificial intelligence to expand the use of advanced technology in the education sector and help prepare pupils for the workplace of tomorrow.

The Teachers Track strategy is being promoted by the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in partnership with technology company Microsoft.

It is central to a wider drive announced last year by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to train one million people in AI by 2027.

The scheme aims to improve teachers' understanding of AI and equip them with the skills needed to exploit the potential of the technology in the classroom.

Saqr Binghalib, executive director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the plan was in line with the UAE's goal to position teachers at the forefront of digital transformation.

He spoke of the role to be played by teachers in providing generations with the expertise needed to thrive in an AI-dominated world.

The Teachers Track is designed to enhance efficiency and encourage innovation in teaching methods. It features pioneering models of AI use in education, along with practical strategies for integrating AI into lesson planning, assessment, and pupil engagement.

Learning lessons on AI

In May, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced that AI was to be introduced as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, coming into effect in the current academic year.

AI is to be taught from reception to Grade 12 in the hope that generations can develop a “deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that an awareness of the ethics of its use and an understanding of its data, algorithms, applications and risks are also leading facets of the education policy.

The training scheme was unveiled on UAE Codes Day, which is observed on October 29 each year.

On November 11, 2023, Unesco – the UN's education, science and culture agency – approved the UAE's proposal for October 29 to become an international day of coding.

