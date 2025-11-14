Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visits Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts on Jubail Island. All photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled during his tour of the site, including the performance hall, which hosts weekly classical equestrian shows
During the visit, he commended the academy’s role in training and developing a new generation of riders
Sheikh Khaled has said Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts represents a significant addition to the emirate’s cultural and sporting landscape
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's tour included one of the world’s largest specialised libraries in equestrian arts, containing about 14,000 rare books and manuscripts
Sheikh Khaled at the site, which is the fifth academy in the world dedicated to classical horsemanship
Sheikh Khaled is given a tour of the centre on Jubail Island
The site also includes the Furusiyya Gallery, which is home to 173 rare artefacts and artworks spanning more than 2,000 years
Artefacts on display at Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts
The centre also helps to introduce young riders to the principles, ethics and values of horsemanship
Sheikh Khaled with senior officials, staff and riders at Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts
Sheikh Khaled tours new Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts centre

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hails cultural impact of sprawling venue

November 14, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday visited a newly-opened centre of excellence in the capital celebrating the UAE's deep-rooted passion for horse riding.

Sheikh Khaled toured the impressive facilities at the landmark Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (Adrea), built on a 65,000 square metre estate on Jubail Island, only the fifth academy dedicated to classical horsemanship to open worldwide, and the first outside of Europe.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stepped inside the Furusiyya Gallery, which features 173 rare artefacts and artworks spanning more than 2,000 years, and Dar Al Hiraf – traditional equestrian saddlery workshop – the UAE’s first saddle-making atelier.

Sheikh Khaled also took in the manege (performance hall), which hosts weekly classical equestrian showcases featuring Adrea’s riders, and the Equestrian Library, the first of its kind in the region and one of the world’s largest specialised libraries in equestrian arts, containing about 14,000 rare books and manuscripts on classical horsemanship.

He was briefed by Adrea representatives on the academic and training programmes it offers, which aim to hone the skills of the next generation of professional riders.

Sheikh Khaled said the venue represented a significant addition to Abu Dhabi's cultural and sporting landscape, bringing together global expertise and authentic Emirati traditions.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and vice chairwoman of Adrea, who joined Sheikh Khaled on the visit, said the support of the UAE leadership was critical to the success of the capital's latest cultural crown jewel.

“Adrea reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of harmonising Emirati heritage with global excellence, presenting horsemanship as a refined human art that reflects the nation’s values and cultural identity,” she said.

Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Saif Ghobash, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince, also took part in the visit.

The academy officially opened to students and visitors this month, with the inauguration ceremony featuring performances by the world’s leading classical riding schools from France, Austria, Portugal and Spain, alongside riders and horses from Adrea.

The academy features state-of-the-art stables equipped with advanced monitoring systems and specialised air-conditioning, in addition to a junior riders academy, indoor and outdoor training arenas, shaded tracks for horses and riders, a veterinary clinic, and a dedicated veterinary rehabilitation centre.

Updated: November 14, 2025, 1:54 PM