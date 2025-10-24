Sheikh Khaled to attend key economic summit in South Korea

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to represent the UAE at a key economic summit next week.
He will lead an Emirati delegation, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, at the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum in Gyeongju, which begins on Friday, October 31.
The UAE is taking part in the event as a guest of honour on the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
The gathering aims to bolster dialogue and co-operation among Apec members to promote global trade, encourage investment and address challenges facing emerging economies.
The 21-member Apec forum was established in 1989 and features major nations including China, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada and Russia.
US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event, the White House has confirmed.
It will be the first meeting between the world leaders since Mr Trump returned to power after winning the 2024 US election.
Earlier in October, the US President had threatened to cancel the meeting with Mr Xi after announcing an additional 100 per cent tariff on China amid the trade dispute between the two countries.
Mr Trump said the extra levies, plus US export controls on “any and all critical software”, would come into effect from November 1 in retaliation for what he called Beijing's “extraordinarily aggressive” moves.
