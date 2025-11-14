Facelifts in demand due to rise of weight loss drugs

Facelifts have soared in popularity as people seek procedures to address the effects of weight loss drugs, say surgeons.

The rise of such drugs has brought about a drop in demand for liposuction, while demand for facial cosmetic surgery has risen.

Another factor in the Gulf region is celebrity endorsements of new techniques, particularly deep plane lifts which are especially popular in Dubai’s booming cosmetic surgery market.

The deep plane technique involves a deeper incision than in a traditional facelift, which surgeons say means the effect lasts longer.

Dr Adel Quttainah, who has Quttainah Specialised Hospital branches in Kuwait, Doha and Dubai, said the industry is experiencing rapid change due to the rise of weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro.

“With the advent of all these weight-loss drugs, liposuction has fallen off the grid – so now it is all about facial work,” said Dr Quttainah. “What we’ve lost in liposuction, we’ve gained in skin redundancy, tummy tucks, skin excision procedures – and face lifts.”

He said attitudes towards cosmetic surgery are changing. “People have recently been coming back to facelifts as the way we do them now gives more predictable, natural results.

“They used to worry they would have this “wind tunnel”, blown appearance, the scars would be too obvious, and [that] patients ended up looking like freaks.

“We've turned that corner now with deep plane lifts, and we're getting really nice results, with patients looking 10 to 15 years younger.”

Celebrity backing

Kris Jenner, 69, and fashion designer Marc Jacobs, 62, are reported to have had deep plane surgery, with impressive results.

Kris Jenner, right, with her daughter Kim Kardashian, has had cosmetic surgery. AFP

Other celebrities have admitted to surgical procedures, and flaunted the results on social media, including actress Bella Hadid and Amy Schumer.

“Generally, people are becoming more open about this whole thing around cosmetic surgery,” said Dr Quttainah. “They see celebrities talk about it freely so it's not taboo any more.”

Research by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at UAE University in Al Ain sought the views of under-35s about cosmetic surgery.

Of the 178 students asked in 2021, 63 per cent believed cosmetic procedures were acceptable or slowly becoming acceptable in UAE society.

Market research by Grand View estimated the UAE aesthetic surgery market to be worth $351.1 million in 2023 and it is expected to rise to $675.9 million by 2030.

Procedures involving the face and head were the most lucrative segment and registered the fastest growth. However, the rise in demand for facelifts among younger people has prompted a warning from surgeons.

Dr Sanjay Parashar, chairman of the Scientific Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, said deep plane facelifts are a growing trend.

“People were fed up using fillers and thread lifts, and there were complications with overfilled faces and they started looking abnormal,” said Dr Parashar, who practises at the Cocoona Clinic in Al Wasl.

Dr Sanjay Parashar said young people are asking for unnecessary surgery. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“They were looking for an alternative to look younger, and at the same time, facelift techniques improved.

“Clinics started doing a short procedure for a temporal lift called a ponytail lift, then people were asking for just a mini facelift, short scarf, or a mini neck lift, which gained more popularity.

“Now we see an increasing trend of younger people coming to us, asking for these mini lifts.”

Day surgery

A normal face and neck lift for someone aged 60 or above, who requires a hospital stay and anaesthesia would usually cost from Dh75,000 to Dh100,000.

But daycare procedures are done under local sedation, so modern facelifts typically start from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000.

“Pretty much every week, I do one or two facelifts, which used to be very uncommon, maybe just one every three months,” said Dr Parashar.

“There is a word of caution. I see a lot of very young people aged 20 to 25 asking for lifts, which is not right, and something that we have to control.

“A lot of time is spent educating them, as younger patients tend to have more scars than older people. At least 70 per cent of people who approach us for these kind of surgeries are rejected, as they are not appropriate candidates.

“Because of the demand, there is a risk in this demographic looking to cut corners and do these procedures cheaply.”

He cited a 32-year-old woman who had come to him after having “an extensive brow lift, facelift and neck lift”.

“She ended up burning her skin in the neck and losing a lot of skin with a very bad scar.” he said. “As with any surgery, there are potential risks.”

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

SPEC%20SHEET %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206%2C%20Bluetooth%205.0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%2C%20midnight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%20or%2035W%20dual-port%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C999%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Indoor Cricket World Cup Venue Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE squad Saqib Nazir (captain), Aaqib Malik, Fahad Al Hashmi, Isuru Umesh, Nadir Hussain, Sachin Talwar, Nashwan Nasir, Prashath Kumara, Ramveer Rai, Sameer Nayyak, Umar Shah, Vikrant Shetty