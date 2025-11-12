'We are all brothers': UAE and Iraq fans stand together as nations compete for World Cup glory

Emirati and Iraqi football fans have vowed that their bonds of brotherhood will remain unbroken as the two nations aim to seize their last chance to keep World Cup dreams alive.

The UAE and Iraq will face off before a sold-out crowd in Abu Dhabi on Thursday in the first match of a crunch two-leg play-off.

The winner of the tie – which will be decided in Basra on Tuesday – will progress to a final qualification play-off tournament in Mexico in March.

The loser, meanwhile, will face at least another four-year wait to take part in the sport's flagship event.

While tensions could understandably be high with so much at stake, the comradeship between the Gulf neighbours has been evident in the warm welcome given to the visiting Iraqi supporters.

Videos circulating on social media showed Emiratis waving UAE and Iraq flags at the airport, chanting messages of friendship and unity.

Emirati Hussain Al Darmaki. Photo: Hussain Al Darmaki

“We are all brothers. They are not our guests. They came to their land,” said Emirati Hussain Al Darmaki, 57, from Kalba, who plans to attend Thursday's opening game at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

“There is no difference who qualify. We are one nation and football brings us together.”

Mr Al Darmaki believes an Iraq side ranked 57th in the world – ten places above their opponents – will pose a considerable threat to the UAE's hopes of gracing their first World Cup since 1990.

“Our dream is to be in the World Cup and the players can do it if they start the match with pressure and attacks on Iraq,” he added.

Football fan Bader Mohammed draped in the Emirati flag. Photo: Bader Mohammed

Emirati Bader Mohammed, 45, also feels the UAE faces a formidable task and called on the team to rise to the challenge.

“The Iraqi team plays with spirit that we are missing. It will be a thrilling match. If we play with spirit then we can qualify,” Mr Bader told The National.

“I hope we attack from the beginning to get two to three goals difference. I will watch the match on TV with friends as we couldn’t secure match tickets.”

He said that Emiratis will cheer on whoever wins the play-off, due to a long-standing friendship between the countries built on and off the pitch.

“We still remember the hospitality of Iraqi people in Basra and how they welcomed us during the Arab Gulf Cup in 2023. Football brings people closer.

“Deep inside of course I want UAE to win but we will say congratulation to the winner at the end of the match. I’m sure if UAE win, Iraqis will support us when we play in the world cup, and we will do the same.”

Iraqi fan Dr Ali Khayat praised the warm relations between the countries. Photo: Ali Khayat

Iraqi Ali Khayat, a family and aesthetic doctor and owner of Muraqabat Merical Centre in Dubai, said bitter defeat for both teams would serve to forge even closer links.

Both the UAE and Iraq were 90 minutes away from sealing World Cup qualification, only to miss out to Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.

“Hosting the previous matches in Saudi Arabia for Iraq and Qatar for UAE was unfair and this created a close feeling for both nations as they suffer from that decision,” Dr Khayat, 49, told The National.

“I’m a resident in UAE for the last 25 years and we are used to the warm hospitality from the Emiratis. It’s my home and there is a strong bond between the two countries.

“It doesn’t matter who will win at the end. If UAE qualify for the World Cup then Iraqis will be the first supporters for them in this global event.”

