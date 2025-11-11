Dubai's variable parking prices drive revenue as number of fines increases

Revenue and profit have risen at Dubai’s parking operator as the number of fines it issued increased by nearly two thirds and average charges rose with the introduction of variable pricing.

Parkin’s total income in the third quarter of this year was a record Dh343.3 million ($93.5 million), 43 per cent up on the same period in 2024. Net profit surged 50 per cent to Dh157 million.

The average hourly public parking rate went from Dh2.01 in July to September 2024 to Dh3.03 for the same three months this year, an increase of 50.7 per cent.

Parkin introduced variable pricing in April, with higher fees at peak times. A dynamic pricing system, in which much higher charges are imposed during special events, also came into force this year.

The number of fines issued by Parkin leapt from about 418,100 in the third quarter of last year to about 682,100 in the same three-month period in 2025 – a rise of 63 per cent – as more vehicle plates were scanned. Over the same period, revenue from enforcement increased from Dh64.9 million to Dh103 million, a rise of 59 per cent.

The number of registration plates scanned by inspectors more than doubled from the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of this year to 9.8 million, while the number scanned by smart inspection vehicles increased 169 per cent to 15.4 million. Inspections have been focused more on high-demand areas at peak times, according to Parkin.

What is behind the profit rise?

Parkin was created in January 2024 to manage parking operations in Dubai and is responsible for the vast majority of parking spaces in the emirate, on and off-road, both in public areas and in private developments.

Parkin said its rise in revenue is due to “higher customer activity”, growth in the company’s parking portfolio and the impact of high-tech enforcement measures.

“In September 2025, 31 extra drivers were hired to operate our smart scan inspection vehicles,” Parkin said. “This allowed inspectors who previously operated these vehicles to transition into field and supervisory roles, which had the effect of increasing overall inspector capacity.”

Parkin said previously that these vans made its enforcement efforts more accurate and have reduced the need for physical inspections.

How do the fees work?

The variable parking tariffs, introduced from April, mean hourly fees in standard zones have increased from Dh2 per hour during non-peak hours, to Dh4 in peak hours (between 8am and 10am and between 4pm and 8pm) in standard spaces. Higher charges are levied in premium spaces and fees vary significantly according the parking zone.

Parking is chargeable in Dubai between 8am and 10pm, although in most areas it is free on Sundays and bank holidays.

The variable parking tariffs came in two months after a dynamic pricing policy was inaugurated, with parking costing up to Dh25 per hour when major events are being held.

In a statement, Parkin chief executive Mohamed Al Ali attributed the increasing revenue to “the successful implementation of the variable parking tariff, expansion of our operational footprint, sustained transaction volumes, record seasonal card sales and robust enforcement proceeds”.

Mr Al Ali highlighted “key strategic initiatives” that Parkin had announced, including the signing of several contracts to increase the company’s developer parking portfolio.

With Cafu, the fuel-delivery company, Parkin has launched “the region’s first on-demand fuel and car-wash service” for its parking network.

“We expect these initiatives to contribute to our revenue growth in the coming quarters, reinforcing Parkin’s position as a leader in smart mobility solutions,” Mr Al Ali said.

There are six per cent more parking spaces in Dubai than this time last year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why introduce variable fees?

Marcus Enoch, professor of transport strategy at Loughborough University in the UK and the author of Roads Not Yet Travelled: Transport Futures for 2050, said that increased parking charges at peak times of the kind that Parkin introduced this year could help manage traffic flows and are not simply about making money.

“You want to put people off the roads at peak times,” he said. “People who normally would drive think it’s more expensive at peak times, so maybe they will drive in at off-peak times. That means you can fill up parking spaces that would otherwise be empty [during off-peak periods] and people who need a space in the peak can pay extra.

“Otherwise your peak-time parking spaces are full and you have lots of people driving around to find a parking space, which adds to congestion.”

As well as encouraging some people to drive at off-peak times, higher charges during peak periods may cause others to take public transport rather than go by car, which again may reduce congestion, Prof Enoch said.

Alternatively, he added, some drivers may decide to go to an alternative and less congested destination, another factor that may reduce congestion.

What else was announced?

Parkin saw a slight increase in the size of its parking portfolio, with the number of spaces rising from about 207,300 in the third quarter of last year to 219,000 in the third quarter of this year, a six per cent change.

Most of the company’s portfolio, around 192,100 spaces, are public parking, but it also manages about 23,200 spaces on private developments and 3,700 spaces in public multistorey car parks.

While the company’s revenue and profit has jumped, the utilisation rate – the proportion of time spaces were earning revenue – fell 5.1 percentage points to 21.3 per cent, although Parkin said this was partly because of a shift from customers buying daily passes to seasonal cards.

In the third quarter of this year about 81,000 seasonal cards were bought, up 126 per cent on the same figure for July to September 2025, when 35,800 were purchased.

Parkin said that Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority had tasked an outside organisation to look at the costs of seasonal cards, noting that there was a “temporary price gap between the newly introduced variable daily tariffs effective April 2025 and the unadjusted rates for seasonal cards”.

“Once the study is complete, the RTA may recommend adjustments to the seasonal card structure to address current pricing disparities and ensure better alignment with the variable pricing introduced earlier this year,” Parkin said.

