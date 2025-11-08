UAE sends relief team and aid to help Afghanistan after earthquake

A rapid response unit has been sent by the UAE to help survivors of an earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan.

The relief team, consisting of personnel from the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency and the Emirates Red Crescent, departed for Afghanistan on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

“Upon arrival, the team began conducting field assessments in full co-ordination with local authorities and international partners to enhance the effectiveness of relief operations, expand the scope of response and provide logistical and humanitarian support to the most affected regions,” state news agency Wam reported .

“The team is also delivering direct assistance to the victims, addressing their immediate needs.”

Four aircraft were also sent to Afghanistan from the UAE carrying essential aid including relief supplies, medical materials and tents. This was in addition to supplies being obtained in Afghanistan's local markets, Wam reported.

The response reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to alleviating human suffering through timely and effective intervention in crisis zones, stated Wam.

