A traffic action plan has been put in place as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome more than 200,000 visitors this week for a flagship energy conference.

Access to the Adnec Centre will be limited to parking permit holders, as authorities takes steps to ease congestion as the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference gets under way on Monday.

Visitors without permits are directed to park at Zayed Sports City and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Dedicated shuttle buses will operate every five minutes to transport people to and from the venue.

Free park and ride services are located at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Airport, Raha Beach, Deerfields Mall and Shahama.

Adnec Group urged all attendees and members of the public to abide by access and safety measures to ensure the smooth running of the major event, which runs until Thursday.

The high-profile gathering is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors during the week, including including energy producers, policymakers, technology innovators and investors.

Big Tech and Big Oil are primed to top the agenda at this year's conference, with industry leaders explore how artificial centre will power the future of the energy landscape.

Senior executives from legacy oil companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies as well as state oil businesses like Adnoc will continue to lead the event, which will include Microsoft’s president Brad Smith on the opening day.

Microsoft is increasing its regional presence and has signed multibillion dollar deals with the UAE in recent years, including committing $1.5 billion in investments in Abu Dhabi AI business G42 last year.

