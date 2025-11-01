Dubai study shows how treating trees as 'essential infrastructure' can cool cities

A cutting-edge Dubai initiative has highlighted the crucial cooling properties of trees in major cities – and underlined the need to integrate greenery into urban development plans.

The Re-Leaf project used advanced computer vision and AI analysis of satellite imagery, street-level views, and thermal imaging of more than 2,000 trees, to create a data set of urban greenery across Dubai, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Rome.

It found that trees can be up to 15°C cooler than surrounding surfaces, with native drought-resistant species such as neem significantly outperforming more widely planted, but less effective, species like palms.

The team behind the study said this insight was particularly valuable for arid regions such as the UAE, where water security features high on the environmental agenda.

Re-Leaf is the result of a partnership between Dubai Future Foundation, a government-established body, and Senseable City Lab Dubai.

It is the first MIT Senseable City Lab in the Middle East, formed under an agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US in 2023.

The project has been on display at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025, in Italy.

“Dubai has shown that advanced technologies and strategic partnerships can generate insights that matter well beyond our borders,” said Khalifa Al Qama, director of Dubai Future Labs at Dubai Future Foundation.

“With Re-Leaf, we are treating greenery as essential infrastructure for the cities of tomorrow.”

The AI-driven project was unveiled at the International Architecture Exhibition in Venice. Photo: Dubai Future Foundation

“Showcasing this work in Venice demonstrates Dubai’s ambition to contribute solutions that support urban resilience, not only for our city, but for the world.”

Carlo Ratti, director of the MIT Senseable City Lab, said trees play a critical role in the world's fight against climate change.

“In a hotter world, trees must be seen as essential infrastructure, not just decoration,” he said.

“With artificial intelligence, we can finally measure and optimise their cooling impact with precision. Sometimes, the smartest climate technology is already rooted in the ground – and it doesn’t strain the power grid.”

At the Venice Biennale, the Re-Leaf immersive installation features skyscraper-like structures that each represent greenery levels in participating cities.

Green drive

Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers, more widely known as JLT, has been hailed as a prime example of a how a carefully planned district with ample greenery can benefit its community.

Dr Ansar Khan, an assistant professor of geography at the University of Calcutta in India, has previously told The National of the benefits of JLT's layout.

“The area boasts ample greenery, including landscaped parks and lakes, which play a crucial role in reducing ambient temperatures through shading and evapotranspiration [in which plants and the soil release water],” Dr Khan said.

Planting trees or creating vegetation-covered green roofs and green walls can reduce heating and improve air quality.

“Engaging residents and stakeholders in urban greening projects can foster community resilience and create shared spaces that promote well-being and environmental sustainability,” Dr Khan said.

In June, The National revealed how a small street in a Dubai neighbourhood was trying to ease summer heat.

Shaded by trees and plants, the informal space in Satwa funnels the wind and is noticeably cooler than surrounding areas, while also offering a place to rest and relax.

Large trees such as a bougainvillea and rows of potted plants provide shade in the area.

These ideas were examined over the summer by eight architecture students from Canadian University Dubai in a six-week course focusing on the design of “parklets” – small, low-cost and informal public areas typically about the size of one or two parking spaces.

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

BRIEF SCORES: Toss: Nepal, chose to field UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23 Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17 Result: UAE won by 21 runs Series: UAE lead 1-0

The details Heard It in a Past Life Maggie Rogers (Capital Records) 3/5

The Pope's itinerary Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

Jigra Director: Vasan Bala Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harsh Singh Rated: 3.5/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC