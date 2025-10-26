Two arrested at Dubai airport after Dh660,000 supermarket theft

Dubai Police arrested two suspected thieves after Dh660,000 ($179,700) was stolen from a supermarket in the city.

The force on Sunday said the theft happened late at night in October in the Bur Dubai area.

“The pair were arrested two hours after committing their crime. They went to the airport to escape with the money but they were arrested before boarding a plane,” Dubai Police said in a statement.

The masked thieves made a hole in the back door of the supermarket using sharp tools and went to the accounts office, breaking into four money boxes and stealing Dh60,000. They then found the main safe, which contained Dh600,000.

“A worker came shortly after the robbery and reported the incident,” Dubai Police added.

Officers went to the crime scene and CCTV cameras showed the pair were wearing masks and hats.

“They tried to cover their faces but Dubai Police analysis of the data and evidence using AI helped to identify them. They were planning to leave the country with the money.”

The pair were arrested at Dubai International Airport and the money was recovered. They were transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action.

