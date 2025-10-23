UAE influencers have three months to sign up to mandatory licensing scheme

The deadline for social media content creators, or influencers, in the UAE to obtain advertiser permits has been extended to January 31.

The new permit requirement was originally announced by the UAE Media Council in July, along with a three-month grace period for compliance.

The permit is required for anyone posting promotional content on social media, whether paid or unpaid. They were introduced to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms, the council said.

Last month, it was announced that more than 1,800 permits had been issued to applicants from 75 countries.

Who needs a permit?

The permits will be mandatory for all individuals working in the digital advertising space.

Permits are issued free of charge for the first three years to UAE citizens and residents, with renewals available after that.

Exemptions apply to individuals using their personal accounts for promoting their own products or services or those of a company they own. Minors under 18 involved in educational, cultural, sports or awareness activities are also exempt, provided they meet age guidelines.

The extended grace period gives creators more time to comply with the rules. Applications can be submitted via the UAE Media Council's website.

How will the permits work?

The permits will give "content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations", Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy sector at the council, said earlier this year.

The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder. Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.

Those applying for visitor advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.

