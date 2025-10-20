Two dead as cargo flight from Dubai skids off Hong Kong runway into sea

A cargo aircraft operated for Emirates airline skidded into the sea after hitting a ground crew vehicle when landing at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday, killing two people.
The accident occurred around 3.50am Hong Kong time during challenging weather conditions.
The four crew members on the plane, which had taken off in Dubai, broke open the door and were rescued, Airport Authority Hong Kong said.
Two people, aged 30 and 41, are confirmed dead after the plane collided with an airport security car.
The 32-year-old aircraft was flown by Turkish freight carrier AirACT on behalf of Emirates from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. It was being operated as Emirates SkyCargo Flight 9788.
One of the three runways at the airport — one of the busiest in Asia — was temporarily closed.
A photo posted by AirNavRadar showed a partially submerged Boeing 747 with its rear, including the tailfin, missing. Footage from a rescue worker standing on the plane's wing was published on social media.
In a statement to BBC News, Emirates said: "Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard."
It said the aircraft was "wet leased from, and operated by Act Airlines". A wet lease is where one airline provides the aircraft, crew and insurance to another airline.
The accident would mark one of the most serious in the airport’s 27-year history. In 1999, three people died when a China Airlines flight crashed while landing during a typhoon and flipped upside down.
Monday’s accident echoes another China Airlines accident at the city’s old Kai Tak Airport when a 747 overran the runway during typhoon conditions. The jet was submerged in water beyond the end of the runway, with around two dozen passengers and crew injured.
