Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets German Chancellor Fredrich Merz on working visit

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, conducted an official working visit to Germany this week.

In his capacity as Special Envoy to Germany, he held a number of bilateral meetings with senior German government officials, state news agency Wam reported.

Among these was a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which Dr Al Jaber emphasised the strength of strategic relations between the two nations.

The two men reviewed the prospect of co-operation across key sectors including industry, energy, renewable energy, advanced technology and innovation. They also discussed ways to promote investment and strengthen sustainable economic co-operation.

Dr Al Jaber also met Katharina Reiche, Germany’s Economic Affairs and Energy Minister, with a focus on joint investment opportunities in energy transition and green hydrogen.

During a meeting with Patrick Schnieder, German Transport Minister, Dr Al Jaber discussed opportunities to strengthen connectivity between the two countries and develop sustainable transport infrastructure, including smart mobility and electric vehicles.

In addition, he met Mathias Dopfner, chief executive and chairman of Axel Springer SE, one of Europe’s largest digital media and publishing groups. The pair discussed the role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in developing digital media and enhancing its capabilities.

