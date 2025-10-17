Amputees walk again after pioneering bone-implant surgery in Abu Dhabi

Two men who once believed their lives would be defined by loss are walking again after undergoing pioneering bone-implant surgery at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

Massimo Castellani, 50, from Rimini, Italy, and Steven Doolan, 38, from Liverpool in the UK, are among the first international patients to benefit from the 10 Journeys Initiative, a programme launched by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

The initiative is offering 10 free advanced prosthetic surgeries for amputees who lost limbs through trauma, accidents or conflict.

Valued at Dh4 million, the initiative was unveiled in May 2024, coinciding with the opening of Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at Burjeel Medical City, led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Prof Munjed Al Muderis.

Using cutting-edge technology, surgeons attach prosthetic limbs directly to the bone, restoring movement, sensation and stability that feels almost natural. The procedure is known as osseointegration.

Tick bite cost leg

For Mr Castellani, a former competitive athlete who had played American football, the loss of his right leg in January 2024 was devastating.

“I went to the hospital with severe pain, and the doctors found an infection in the bone – probably from a tick bite in the Black Forest in Germany,” he said.

“I also developed pneumonia, and the doctors told me: ‘We must decide – your leg or your life.’ So I said: ‘OK, cut my leg.’”

The infection in the bone is believed to have been caused by a Rocky Mountain tick. Antibiotics failed, and with the added risk of sepsis from the bronchopneumonia, doctors amputated Mr Castellani's leg above the knee.

After the surgery, he spiralled into depression and isolation. Unmarried and living alone, he gave away much of his money and belongings, convinced his life was over.

“I couldn’t even walk my dog by the river,” Mr Castellani said. “For months I felt terrible, until a friend told me there were other sports I could do.”

He took up archery, rifle shooting and fencing, all from his wheelchair. This gave him purpose, but the pain and skin irritation from his socket prosthesis made daily life difficult.

“When I walked, it hurt. When I sweated, the leg slipped off,” he said. “So I relied on my wheelchair.”

Everything changed when he was accepted for osseointegration surgery at Burjeel Medical City in September.

“From the second day, I felt something incredible,” he recalled. “When the doctor touched the bottom of my shoe, I could feel it through my leg. Now I can feel the ground again. It’s amazing,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Massimo Castellani lost his right leg to a tick-borne infection in January 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Soldier’s second chance

For Mr Doolan, an eight-year veteran of the British Army, the road to Abu Dhabi began 15 years ago in a war zone.

“I was in the army, posted to Afghanistan in the Babaji area of Helmand province, when I stood on an IED [improvised explosive device],” he said. “About 10 people walked over it before me – and I was the only one injured.”

The 2010 blast threw him into the air, causing multiple fractures to his arms and femur, the loss of fingers on his left hand, a perforated eardrum, and extensive soft-tissue damage. His right leg could not be saved.

“I was 23 at the time,” he said. “When you’re young and in the military, you think you’re invincible. You never think it will happen to you.”

Forced to retire, Mr Doolan tried to rebuild his life while raising three children, but his amputation made mobility a constant battle. Traditional socket prosthetics caused pain, skin breakdown and severe perspiration.

“On hot days, the leg would just slip off,” he said. “I had to limit what I did – even family days out were hard. In the summer, it was almost impossible.”

The surgery in September 2025 offered him a new start. “I knew other veterans who had it done,” he said. “I waited years hoping it would come to the NHS, but it never did. When I saw that Abu Dhabi was offering it, I applied immediately.”

He is now weight bearing again and says the difference is remarkable.

The prosthetic leg “feels like it’s part of my body, not just attached”, he said. “With a socket [prosthetic], you never really feel that connection. This feels solid, natural – like it’s really mine again.”

Steven Doolan, 38, was maimed by an explosive device while on patrol with the British army in Helmand, Afghanistan. Victor Besa / The National

Transforming lives

The 10 Journeys Initiative was launched by Dr Vayalil as a tribute to Sham and Omar, two children who survived the 2023 Syrian earthquake and were treated at Burjeel Medical City.

Nine osseointegration surgeries have been completed so far through the programme.

“Being part of the 10 Journeys Initiative is both an honour and a responsibility,” said Prof Al Muderis, who leads the operations.

“With each surgery we perform at Burjeel Medical City, patients have the opportunity to regain mobility, dignity and hope. Through osseointegration, we are enabling them to live independently and confidently once again.”

Prof Al Muderis is a former refugee who fled Iraq in 1999 after refusing orders to perform forced amputations on army deserters under the regime of Saddam Hussein.

He rebuilt his life in Australia and has become a global leader in limb reconstruction.

He has treated more than 1,200 patients around the world – including soldiers from Ukraine, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Mobility is life,” Prof Al Muderis told The National earlier this year. “Our mission is to ensure that limb loss never defines or limits a person’s future.”

Glenn Bedwell is one of the many people whose lives have been transformed by the procedure. He travels with Prof Al Muderis to speak to other amputees considering the surgery.

“I’m not a doctor. I don’t get paid for this,” he said. “But if my story helps someone else make the decision, it’s worth it.”

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HER%20FIRST%20PALESTINIAN %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Saeed%20Teebi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20256%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%C2%A0House%20of%20Anansi%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A