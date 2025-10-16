Rain prayers to be held in mosques across the UAE on Friday

Rain prayers will be held in mosques around the country on Friday, half an hour before the traditional Friday prayers.

It follows the directives from President Sheikh Mohamed issued this week, in a tradition that is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed. The prayers, known as salat al istisqa, are performed to ask God for rain and mercy, the Prophet Mohammed’s sunnah says.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) confirmed that the prayers will be held in co-ordination with the Emirates Fatwa Council, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and the Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah.

Dr Omar Al Darei, chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, praised the directive and said it is positive to preserve tradition.

He said all preparations have been made, as a circular was issued to all officials and imams to prepare mosques to receive worshippers and create an ideal environment that fosters humility and tranquillity. Dr Al Darei added that he hoped all members of society would participate.

The Emirates Fatwa Council launched a series of awareness-raising and fatwa initiatives related to performing the prayer, explaining the traditional call for rain.

The council also published a study on the “prayer for rain” in English and Arabic, which the public can download from its app and website.

Chance of rain?

September and October often bring some of the most humid conditions of the year, with some days peaking at 100 per cent humidity. This year has been relatively dry by comparison.

While bouts of rain across the UAE are not uncommon – especially in the Northern Emirates – the UAE has an arid desert climate. The country typically receives about 150mm of rainfall a year.

Additional rainfall can be crucial for the agriculture sector, as farmers seek to cultivate healthy crops in challenging conditions, as well as bolstering groundwater reserves.

The UAE has taken significant steps to increase rainfall over recent years. The country launched its cloud-seeding programme in the 1990s.

By the 2000s, the National Centre of Meteorology was working with global peers such as Nasa and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research in the US to further develop seeding strategies.

The National Centre of Meteorology last week warned of heavy rain last weekend, but the UAE on the whole remained dry.

