UAE issues $10 million in funding for natural disaster defences in Asia and the Pacific

The UAE has allocated $10 million towards efforts to build resilience to natural disasters in the Asia-Pacific region.

Announced under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed through the UAE International Aid Agency, the funding will go to Emirates Nature-WWF to launch the Enhancing Community Resilience to Natural Disasters programme.

The first phase of the initiative will launch in the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji and the Solomon Islands, with a focus on improving the living conditions of communities in these countries. Priorities are to restore protective natural systems, enhance sustainable sources of income and enhance preparedness to reduce disaster risks, officials said.

Initiatives will include maintaining mangroves and coral reefs, supporting farmers, fishermen and small businesses, and developing early warning systems alongside risk reduction frameworks.

It was announced during the fourth day of the World Conservation Congress 2025, hosted by Abu Dhabi and organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. No details were provided on the programme's next phases.

Deadly earthquakes

It follows a spate of recent seismic activity in the Philippines, in particular.

The Philippines is still recovering from a September 30 earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 that left at least 74 people dead and displaced thousands in the central province of Cebu.

Two powerful offshore earthquakes also struck the same region in the southern Philippines hours apart on Friday.

The country is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire − an arc of seismic faults. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

International Union for Conservation of Nature − in pictures

The opening ceremony of the IUCN's World Conservation Congress takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). All photos: Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the congress Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco speaking at the event, which aims to raise awareness of pressing environmental challenges and threats to biodiversity IUCN President Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak Attendees include leaders from government, science, business and indigenous communities Surangel S Whipps, President of Palau Participants in the opening ceremony. Organisers expect the congress, from October 9-15, to draw 10,000 visitors Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Amna Al Dahak Visitors to the congress have travelled from as far afield as Colombia and Peru The UAE has set up a pavilion at the World Conservation Congress The Russian pavilion at the event in Abu Dhabi Visitors from Kenya and India at the conservation event