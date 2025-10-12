Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, will serve as chairman of the new authority, which will oversee risks and disasters.
Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, will serve as chairman of the new authority, which will oversee risks and disasters.
Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, will serve as chairman of the new authority, which will oversee risks and disasters.
Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, will serve as chairman of the new authority, which will oversee risks and disasters.

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed establishes Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence

National alert system will be created by new authority

The National

October 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a decree establishing a Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence.

A vital part of the new authority's role will be studying potential incidents, risks and disasters, and formulating strategies to deal with them.

The authority will "establish the controls and requirements necessary to secure buildings and facilities, and shall develop the systems required to protect buildings and facilities against fire", the UAE Government Media Office reported on Sunday.

A national alert system for the population will be created against potential hazards, in co-ordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority. This includes developing evacuation plans for residents.

The authority is also tasked with proposing and developing policies, strategies, and legislation related to ambulance and civil defence. Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, will serve as chairman of the new authority.

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Price, base: Dh1,731,672

Engine: 6.5-litre V12

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm

Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm

Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 3.8-litre V6

Power: 295hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 355Nm at 5,200rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km

Price: Dh179,999-plus

On sale: now 

Getting there
Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

THE BIO

Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with.

Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo.

She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister.

Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring  the natural world.

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe

Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010

Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille

Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm

Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year

Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts”

Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners

TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013 

On Women's Day
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Banned items
Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include:
  • Drones
  • Animals
  • Fireworks/ flares
  • Radios or power banks
  • Laser pointers
  • Glass
  • Selfie sticks/ umbrellas
  • Sharp objects
  • Political flags or banners
  • Bikes, skateboards or scooters
On Women's Day
Trump and Covid-19
Silent Hill f

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Rating: 4.5/5

How to get there

Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.
 

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

While you're here
War on waste

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites

The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain.

It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”.

“Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said.

The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Vile

Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah

Director: Majid Al Ansari

Rating: 4/5

Updated: October 12, 2025, 9:47 AM

Most popular today

1

New mini-city between Abu Dhabi and Dubai hailed a milestone in capital's retail rise

2

Abu Dhabi and Dubai brace for heavy rain on Sunday as UAE weather warning issued

3

Etihad Rail: Everything we know, from expanded routes to passenger line launch

4

A new Abu Dhabi to Dubai bus service is about more than getting from A to B

5

My Dubai Rent: Indian family get great value at huge Dh65,000 two-bedroom Al Quoz apartment

6

Three Qatari officials killed in car crash near Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt

7

Delivery rider injured in Dubai taxi crash after travelling on wrong side of road

8

'A night to remember': Tourism minister touts Grand Egyptian Museum opening

9

UAE Property: ‘What are the advantages and risks of buying off-plan in Dubai?’

10

Dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed in overnight border attacks, Afghanistan claims