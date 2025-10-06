Rare Arabian caracal spotted in Fujairah mountains in major boost to survival hopes

“The rediscovery ... is a powerful reminder of the park’s role as a refuge for rare and threatened species,” says Dr Al Hassan Alhamoudi.

With fewer than 250 mature caracals, it plays a vital role in regulating prey populations and maintaining ecological balance.

The Arabian caracal has been rediscovered in Wadi Wurayah National Park, a protected mountainous area managed by the Fujairah Environment Authority.

The species, listed as critically endangered on the UAE National Red List, was seen on motion-sensor cameras by conservationists working in the emirate.

It is the third high-profile sighting since 2019, when the rare cat was spotted on Jebel Hafeet for the first time in 35 years. It was also seen near Wadi Shees in March 2023, with the latest sighting offering new hope for its long-term survival.

Each sighting provides critical data to assess the species’ status, protect its fragile habitats and guide strategies to ensure its survival, conservationists say.

What is the Arabian caracal?

The cat is recognisable by its striking black ear tufts and powerful build. It is an apex predator that keeps mountain ecosystems in balance by regulating populations of prey species. There are thought to be fewer than 250 mature Arabian caracals in the wild.

The cat is nocturnal, highly territorial and prefers solitude. Historically, caracals were trained in the Gulf and India for hunting birds.

How was this cat spotted?

Photos of the wildcat were captured on motion-sensor trail cameras installed in Wadi Wurayah. The cameras are triggered by movement, operating night and day using infrared light.

“The rediscovery of the Arabian caracal in Wadi Wurayah is a powerful reminder of the park’s role as a refuge for rare and threatened species,” said Dr Al Hassan Alhamoudi, director of the biodiversity and natural resources department at Fujairah Environment Authority.

Dr Andrew Gardner, director of biodiversity conservation at Emirates Nature-WWF, added: “Protecting this wildcat is a priority, not only because of its vital role in balancing ecosystems, but also because it carries cultural value and potential as a flagship for eco-tourism in the region.”

