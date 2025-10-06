How UAE public can donate to support suffering Palestinians in Gaza

Two years on from the October 7 attack that caused the war in Gaza, more than half a million people in the enclave are trapped by famine and destitution, with thousands succumbing to preventable deaths, the UN has said.

Finding food and water is a daily struggle for families and more than 100 children have died of malnutrition, in addition to the estimated 20,000 killed in attacks, Save the Children says.

The UAE has been helping to provide aid for Palestinians through initiatives including a humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, air drops and aid ships. Fund-raising campaigns across the Emirates, meanwhile, have enabled the public to help provide emergency relief since the beginning of the conflict.

Here is how people in the UAE can still donate to help civilians in Gaza.

Dubai Cares, with American Near East Refugee Aid, is working to provide meals and food baskets for displaced families in Gaza. Photo: Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares, established in 2007 as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been one of the main pillars of the UAE's support for Palestinians in Gaza, providing essential food supplies and funding to support education and healthcare services.

Gaza in Our Hearts was the fund-raising campaign by Dubai Cares, launched during Ramadan last year and running until today, to provide Gazans with hot meals and food baskets, as well as waterproof and fire-resistant tents.

UAE residents can still contribute directly through the official website using their debit or credit cards or PayPal. To donate, visit here.

Dubai Cares, in collaboration with Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid), will work closely with the UN, and diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors for the urgent delivery of life-saving supplies.

Emirates Red Crescent officers distribute winter clothes and meals in Gaza. Wam

Emirates Red Crescent

Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, has been distributing food, basic supplies and tents to Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The authority has organised ships carrying tonnes of aid to support Gaza as part of the country’s relief campaign, Operation Gallant Knight 3. The cargo has been stored in warehouses at Al Arish, Egypt, before lorries carry it into Gaza.

Citizens and residents can donate through the ERC's centres, website, apps, bank deposits and cash donation boxes. To donate to Relieving Palestine on the website click here.

The Big Heart Foundation

The foundation, under the guidance of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, is committed to providing urgent relief for Palestinians facing dire circumstances in Gaza.

The support campaign gathers donations and aid from philanthropists through the following link https://tbhf.ae/gaza/

People can donate online using their credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay or through bank transfers.

In March, the organisation launched a programme aiming to provide long-term help for 20,000 orphans in Gaza.

The Big Heart Foundation urges residents and companies to support a Palestinian orphan by donating from Dh625 a month, which amounts to Dh75,000 for 10 years of assistance, through it's For Gaza scheme.

Donors can commit to monthly, annual, five-year or 10-year payments under a structured sponsorship model.

The programme is part of the Palestinian Taawon Welfare Association's Noor campaign, which aims to raise $377 million to provide access to education, health care, psychological support and other essential services for orphaned children in Gaza.

How to support orphans in Gaza

Donors can contribute through bank transfer to Sharjah Islamic Bank, cheque payments to the foundation headquarters, cash donations, online contributions or by text message.

