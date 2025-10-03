Peace mediator cautious over Trump's Gaza plan but urges world to 'walk together' to end war

The world is facing the highest number of conflicts since the Second World War, with international systems unable to respond, conflict resolution expert Anatje Herrberg has told The National.

At the same time, the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House is being held up as an example of dialogue and coexistence during turbulent times, said its director of education and dialogue, Seppe Verheyen.

“We are witnessing the highest incidence of conflicts since the Second World War,” Ms Herrberg, an adviser on mediation, crisis response and institutional strategy for various multinationals, said.

“The world has never been as unsafe as it is today, nor as confused about its state. The United Nations is deeply fragmented, unable to take decisive measures even on the most important conflicts, let alone the smaller ones.

“We have to ask: could early warning systems or innovative solutions have prevented this? What do we need to create the political will to act? And what have we done wrong to end up here?”

Anatje Herrberg is an adviser on mediation, crisis response and institutional strategy for various multinationals. Antonie Robertson / The National

Trump's Gaza peace plan

Ms Herrberg pointed to peace efforts in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, announced earlier this week.

The 20-point plan announced on Monday calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours, the disarmament of the militant group and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, followed by the introduction of a postwar transitional authority led by Mr Trump himself.

The proposal has won broad support from Europe, Arab states and even many Palestinians, but some experts have expressed concerns over how it will be implemented.

“Deal-making can be quick and dirty,” she said, referring to President Trump’s plan.

“But in this region, a deal is about trust. A ceasefire may deliver negative peace − the absence of violence − but positive peace requires looking one or two generations ahead. That demands an honest, transparent process that all parties buy into.

"The Trump deal is far too politicised to be fully sustainable. But it does contain ingredients for success, if, and only if, all those who support it act as honest brokers.”

“A deal is not the same as a peace agreement,” she said. “You can put signatures on a document, but whether the parties are really capable of following it through is another matter.

"A deal can stop violence, but positive peace requires a long-term commitment that addresses the grievances and root causes. Making a deal is easy, in inverted commas. But building real peace requires vision over generations.”

Is there hope?

On humanitarian work, she said: “Aid has become politicised and conditional. It should be re-neutralised to prevent suffering and to support people rather than regimes. Diplomacy and aid can complement one another, but they should not be conflated.”

Despite her concerns, Ms Herrberg insists optimism is essential.

“Even in the worst state since the Second World War, as a peacemaker you must remain a hopeless optimist. Otherwise, there is no way forward. Sudan and Gaza both have futures − the question is what kind of future. The jury is still out, but we have to keep walking together.”

While Ms Herrberg outlined failures of international systems, Mr Verheyen said the Abrahamic Family House shows how the UAE is pursuing a different approach through dialogue and coexistence.

“The Abrahamic Family House is not a political institution,” he said.

“Our focus is on interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding − creating a shared space where people of diverse views, perspectives and religions can come together.”

The initiative was inspired by the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in 2019.

“What makes the Abrahamic Family House distinctive is the presence of a mosque, a church, and a synagogue – each equal in size and standing just 50 metres apart. Designed in harmony with the identity of their faith communities, they embody the UAE’s vision of peaceful coexistence and freedom of worship.”

“The role of the Abrahamic Family House is constant − especially in moments when divisions are more visible. The need for deeper understanding across origins and faiths has only grown.”

Beyond the three houses of worship, the Abrahamic Family House offers cultural and educational programmes that welcome people of all faiths and worldviews.

Seppe Verheyen, director of education and dialogue, at the Abrahamic Family House. Antonie Robertson / The National

One initiative, the Global Youth Ambassador Programme, drew 280 applications from students across the UAE. From these, 15 were selected and trained to lead community projects, in partnership with the Munich School of Philosophy.

“As a knowledge institution, our mission is to foster dialogue, learning, and shared understanding. If this spirit contributes to building peace, it is a welcome outcome – though the essence of our mandate is bringing people closer through meaningful exchange.”

Ms Herrberg and Mr Verheyen were both speakers at the Aid Foresight Programme, a series of masterclasses held in Abu Dhabi, on the UAE's humanitarian leadership and presented by globally renowned experts.

