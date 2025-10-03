Dubai Police arrest man on suspicion of performing hair transplants without a licence

Police in Dubai have arrested a man on suspicion of illegally performing hair transplants in his apartment.

A joint raid was carried out on his home by officers of Dubai Police's Anti-Economic Crimes Department and the Dubai Health Authority.

The operation followed a series of investigations that led the team to his home. The arrested man is said to have been promoting his services with videos on social media.

“The Anti-Economic Crimes team raided the apartment where he was operating and discovered it was a three-bedroom flat, with two rooms used for family living and the third converted into a makeshift medical clinic,” Dubai Police said on Facebook. “The room was being used to perform operations without complying with the required health and safety standards.”

Police found medical equipment for use in hair transplants at his home. This included chemicals and solutions such as anaesthetics and disinfectants.

“Legal action has been taken against the suspect, the apartment has been closed, and all medical materials have been confiscated,” authorities said.